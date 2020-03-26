Another Italian Priest Livestreams Mass Not Realising He's Got Filters On @misscathsy/

Yet another Italian priest has ended up falling victim to a filter faux pas while livestreaming Mass to his isolated congregation.

The unnamed priest could be seen solemnly delivering his sermon – but not before accidentally turning on his phone filters.

Bringing an inadvertent splash of fun to the religious proceedings, the priest could be seen sporting a variety of guises besides his usual priestly garb, from cat to astronaut to wizard.

Not having twigged that he himself had turned on the filters, the priest was left convinced somebody was playing a cheeky prank on him, scolding his congregation for what he believed to be a silly trick.

The clip opens with stern organ music, and – as he flicks from one cartoon filter to another – the priest can be heard admonishing his flock for their supposed naughtiness:

The person who keeps ‘drawing’ on my face obviously likes to make jokes. But I think this is not the right time to laugh, thank you.

Priest @misscathsy/Twitter

The clip has since gone viral after being shared by French Twitter user @misscathsy, and has so far been watched more than 68,000 times.

At a time that has proven very difficult for many people, this hilarious technical mishap has induced some much-needed belly laughs, with other Twitter users left ‘rolling on the floor laughing’.

One person tweeted:

I died laughing there.

Another guffawed:

It will have made thousands of people laugh in a video. A real miracle.

Priest @misscathsy/Twitter

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing religious people from attending their usual places of worship, this priest is far from the only individual to have experienced a few teething difficulties with his livestream.

On March 24, footage went viral that showed a different Italian priest setting up his camera and stepping back onto his alter, ready and prepared to conduct Mass in front of the camera.

However, the man of the cloth was blissfully unaware that he was in fact sporting an astronaut helmet, which then switched to a pair of dumbbells and then again to a Breaking Bad-style trilby hat.

The side-splitting clip has since been watched more than seven million times, uniting believers and non-believers alike while inadvertently reducing Twitter users to hysterics.

Priests throughout Italy began streaming their Masses online after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte implemented a national quarantine as of March 9.

This quarantine has restricted the movement of citizens except for necessity, work, and health circumstances, in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.