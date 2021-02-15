Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings

avanireyes/TikTok

Despite the viral debacle that unfolded when one TikTok user put Gorilla Glue in their hair, another unfortunate soul has made the exact same mistake.

Tessica Brown made headlines recently when she used Gorilla Glue spray to set her hair, causing it to get stuck for more than a month, but her situation did little to prevent Avani Reyes from gluing her own hair.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, the TikTok user noted that her hair would not budge as she attempted to pull a comb through the matted locks.

Check it out below:

In following videos, Reyes showed herself at the hospital where she went to receive help. She said staff were unsure of how to handle the situation, advising her to use tea tree oil, olive oil or coconut oil in an attempt to remove the glue.

She commented:

I’m on my way to the hospital right now, my scalp is burning. I need to go to the hospital so they can remove this Gorilla Glue. I have no idea what to do. I tried washing it, it doesn’t come off.

The TikToker attempted to use coconut oil on her hair, but had no success in removing the glue. She set up a GoFundMe page so people could ‘help with [her] Gorilla Glue situation’, saying she might undergo surgery to remove the substance. Numerous videos show her attempts to brush or wash her hair, though the glue refused to budge.

A number of TikTok users responded to question why Reyes used glue in her hair, with some suggesting the stunt was an effort to gain attention following Tessica’s ordeal, though one video sees Reyes say she put the glue in her hair by ‘accident’.

In the wake of a plea for help to her followers, Reyes later announced that she’d received enough donations to fund a surgery to remove the glue. One generous person donated $3,000, after which Reyes responded to say thank you.

She added:

You guys know it’s definitely been a journey with this Gorilla Glue. It’s been crazy, so thank you so much.

Reyes has said she plans to go to Los Angeles for the surgery, though she did not say when she expects to make the trip.

Tessica Brown finally had the glue removed from her hair by a specialist doctor in LA.

