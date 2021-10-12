unilad
Advert

Anti-Masker Thrown Off Plane After ‘Threatening To Break Someone’s Neck’ In Major Outburst

by : Joe Harker on : 12 Oct 2021 18:48
Anti-Masker Thrown Off Plane After 'Threatening To Break Someone's Neck' In Major Outburst@starcadearcade/TikTok

An airline passenger who allegedly refused to wear a mask was thrown off a plane after ‘threatening to break someone’s neck’. 

The man was reportedly thrown off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after making the threats to a fellow passenger.

Advert

As per The Independent, the incident was captured on TikTok by another passenger on the flight and footage shows the man shouting and swearing at airline staff before the plane was ready to take off.

One of the videos of the incident from TikTok user @starcadearcade alleges that problems began when flight attendants asked the man to keep his facemask on and switch off his phone.

@starcadearcadeIt does not end well… I just wanted to play Pokémon ##travel ##starcade ##la ##plane♬ original sound – Starcade Arcade

Advert

The unidentified man was filmed shouting, ‘I will find your name, date of birth, and address. I’ll know your social security number before I get off this flight.’

The footage shows the man approaching a flight attendant before allegedly telling another passenger ‘mind your business because I will break your neck’ after they appeared to try and defuse the situation.

Things got worse for the person filming the incident as his phone was ripped out of his hand by another passenger after the man realised he was being filmed.

@starcadearcadeDirectors Cut of My Worst Flight Ever ##starcade ##travel ##startup ##SoundcoreGoForGold ##badday♬ Bad Day – Daniel Powter
Advert

The incident was reportedly resolved when the man and his cousin were escorted off the plane.

Footage of the incident has been seen over 3.4 million times, with many viewers disgusted at the man’s behaviour and others wondering if he would end up on the no-fly list.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In New Series
Life

Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In New Series

Astronomers Receive Strange Radio Waves From Centre Of The Milky Way
Science

Astronomers Receive Strange Radio Waves From Centre Of The Milky Way

Woman Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Doors And Cupboards With No Keys
Technology

Woman Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Doors And Cupboards With No Keys

People Are Realising Squid Game Already Existed In The UK
Film and TV

People Are Realising Squid Game Already Existed In The UK

Topics: Viral, Flight, no-article-matching, plane, United Airlines

Credits

The Independent and 2 others

  1. The Independent

    Passenger who refused to wear mask pulled from plane after ‘threatening to break someone’s neck’

  2. @starcadearcade/TikTok

    @starcadearcade

  3. @starcadearcade/Tik Tok

    starcadearcade

 