Anti-Maskers Accuse Supermarket Of Committing ‘War Crimes’ For Denying Them Entry

A group of women staged an anti-mask rally outside a California supermarket after being refused entry, something they compared to a ‘war crime’.

Footage of the protest, which took place outside Mother’s Market & Kitchen in Costa Mesa, California, on Saturday, August 15, shows the small group of anti-maskers complaining about the fact managers of the store had locked the doors in order to keep them out.

The women apparently became outraged when they were told they wouldn’t be able to enter the shop without wearing a face mask, despite the fact doing so is now compulsory statewide – and has been for some time.

You can check out the group’s protest below:

The video begins with one woman standing right outside the closed doors of the store holding a sign as she states: ‘I don’t know what country I’m in. I thought I was in the United States!’

Several other anti-mask demonstrators can be seen in the background waving American flags and getting riled up as one woman can be heard shouting: ‘This is worse than communism!’ Another woman brandishes a sign that claims mask-wearing is ‘child abuse’.

As the camera moves away, the woman narrating the footage states: ‘They have locked their doors. They are keeping customers hostage inside their store. People are being denied access to food!’ At this point, another demonstrator chimes in: ‘And water!’

The narrator continues:

The citizens of United States are being denied access to food. This is a war crime! This is crimes against humanity happening right now at Mother’s Market & Kitchen in Costa Mesa!

For reference, a war crime is a serious breach of international law committed against civilians or ‘enemy combatants’ during a conflict. A war crime occurs when unnecessary injury or suffering is inflicted upon a person.

In other words, refusing someone entry because they are refusing to wear a face mask – something public health experts have repeatedly said helps prevent the spread of coronavirus and therefore helps protect others’ lives – is not, under any circumstances, a war crime.

The video ends with a number of police officers arriving at the scene, who had been called by the store managers after the group refused to leave the area.

Two women were subsequently arrested on suspicion of trespassing, authorities said, as per The Orange County Register. Their identities were not immediately released by authorities.

I guess the moral of the story here then folks is not to be selfish and to wear a face mask to help prevent the spread of the virus.