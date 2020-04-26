Ariana Grande’s Look-Alike Fan Responds To Her Comments About ‘Degrading’ Impersonators
Ariana Grande recently took aim at her ‘degrading’ TikTok impersonators, but perhaps the most prolific of them has now fired back.
Celebrity doppelgängers are a long-time tradition in showbiz. Tribute bands and impersonators rake in cash off the back of their similarities to famous stars – but there’s line that shouldn’t be crossed. If the actual person is uncomfortable, something is askew.
Ariana is one such pop-star growing increasingly miffed at her wannabe look-alikes, as they constantly mimic her Cat Valentine character from Victorious. Enter Paige Niemann: the eeriest impersonator of the lot, who isn’t concerned with Ariana’s complaints in the least.
You can listen to Paige’s comments regarding the matter in the video below:
The 15-year-old TikTok star boasts a whopping 5.9 million fans, with more than 645,000 followers on Instagram. In November last year, her doppelgänger exploits saw her go viral – since then, her online presence has exponentially increased. And Ariana has definitely noticed.
Recently, filmmaker Jordan Firstman posted a video to his Instagram of him doing ‘an impression of a meme’.
Firstman said:
What if we, like, we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show – something that, like, an artist really poured their soul into and it, like, it just took them years to make, and it was an uphill battle the entire time – what if we took a moment from that and we kind of, like, recontextualised it?
Like, does that make sense? And we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much? Kind of, like, degrading its entire value?
Ariana caught sight of this and posted it to a now-deleted Instagram story, writing: ‘Can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail TikTok girls who think doing the Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me… cause this really how it feels.’
Despite the thank u, next singer’s feelings, Paige has no plans on curbing her impersonations. In a livestream, she said: ‘I mean, I’m used to Ariana shading me so… I’m just here to entertain people, it’s not who I really am in real life.’
Paige added that it’s why she’s ‘not a fan of her anymore’, having recently decided to get rid of her ‘Ariana stuff’.
Ariana even replied to one of Paige’s videos posted to Twitter last year, writing: ‘I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice/dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao [sic].’
Even then, Paige wasn’t fazed by the ‘haters’, telling Dazed:
I don’t care what haters say. I’m just going to keep on doing what makes me happy, and looking like Ariana makes me happy.
Surely the fun of posting doppelgänger videos and photos stems from being a fan? The idea of continuing the charade of a look-alike while not actually admiring the real-life celebrity seems odd to me – but hey, that’s the internet.
