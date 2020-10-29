Artist’s Incredible Recreations Show Real-Life Pokémon In The Wild

Artist Recreates Pokémon In Stunning Wildlife Renderings Joshua Dunlop/Instagram

A concept artist has created a collection of beautifully-rendered Pokémon characters into real-life settings.

Fans of the anime mischief makers will be all too familiar with their brightly-coloured, cutesy aesthetic that make up the ‘Gotta catch ’em all!’ franchise.

But London-based talent Joshua Dunlop has deviated from the child-like features of the iconic Poké Ball-captured beasties, after creating a series of ultra detailed, scary-looking characters that’d you’d swear were real – or not, but our point is they look hyper-realistic and awesome.

Joshua Dunlop

Sharing the images over the past year and beyond, Dunlop has amassed an impressive collection that includes the famous Pikachu, as well as Rhydon, Blastoise, Charizard, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Meowth, and Farfetch’d.

Mixed into his other art work on his Instagram page, he speaks about and features new ‘photographs’ he’s created of the Pokémon using Adobe Photoshop. He adds particularly detailed and believable anecdotes and description for each, as a means of explaining their existence and how he was able to ‘capture’ the pictures in question.

Take a look at some of his exemplary work below:

Joshua Dunlop

Joshua Dunlop

Joshua Dunlop

Joshua Dunlop

As well as appearing on the artist’s IG page for his 234,000 followers to enjoy, Josh also asks his fans which Pokémon he should work on next.

As realistic as they appear, we’re glad they’re not because, well, they’d no doubt be a part of our nightmares if they were to escape Jurassic Park style.

Joshua Dunlop

Especially so if Mr Mime gets involved.

You’d best get over to Joshua’s page to follow and make sure he brings one of the others to life.