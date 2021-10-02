Attorney Reads Out Questionable Transcripts From Court Hearings

@rebmasel/TikTok

An attorney has gone viral after reading out some ‘questionable’ transcripts from court hearings.

Being in court isn’t exactly as theatrical as Judge Judy, but under the pressure of facing a judge, people can say some really silly things. For example: ‘I make a decent living selling drugs. I don’t need to steal a Mountain Dew.’

Advert 10

Given it’s not something many people have a particular insight into, it’s not surprising a recent TikTok video with hilarious ‘court transcripts’ has amassed more than four million views.

Loading…

TikToker and attorney @rebmasel starts the video by saying, ‘I need a crumb of serotonin, so reading iconic court transcripts… my body is ready.’

In one example, a client said, ‘I’m stuck with this restraining order because I took your advice.’ The lawyer replied, ‘My advice was to not move out of your house, not to punch your wife in the face.’

Advert 10

In another transcript, the judge asked, ‘Did you actually ask the officer if he wanted to street race?’ The defendant replied, ‘If I did, I was just playin’.’ One attorney also told his client, ‘I’ve never met a person with season tickets to court.’

In another example, an attorney asked, ‘And why did the defendant strike you five times about the body with a baseball bat?’ The witness replied, ‘Because I ran before he could me six.’

In my personal favourite, the defendant said, ‘I have the 6th Amendment right to enjoy counsel and I am currently not enjoying my counsel.’ The judge said, ‘I think your definition of enjoy is a little different from the US Constitution. Request denied.’

Advert 10