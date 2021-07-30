Australian Canoeist Used A Condom To Fix Her Boat And Won Olympic Bronze

PA

Jessica Fox has had an impressive Olympic games picking up two medals, but most were impressed with her innovative quick fix for her kayak.

Fox, an Australian canoeist and kayaker, managed to get bronze in the women’s kayak at this year’s Olympics. Fox actually finished the event in the first position, but her time penalties for touching a gate reduced her three-second lead and left her in third. Coincidently, she achieved bronze in the same event in Rio.

Despite this dramatic turn of events, many were focused on a TikTok Fox uploaded that shows an alternative use for a condom.

Check out the video:

The footage, which shows a condom being used to cover damaged carbon on her kayak, has quickly attracted the attention of TikTok users. Most of them commented about the surprising use of such a thing, while others made jokes like, ‘For a smooth finish [crying emoji] New sponsorship opportunities ahead.’

Many will also see this as a good use of the 60,000 condoms supplied to athletes at the Olympics, which will likely not be used because of COVID-19 restrictions.

After the kayak race, Fox went on to win gold in the canoe race.

Speaking about the games, Fox said, ‘To come back after that [kayak race] was extremely hard emotionally. I think I relived my kayak race a million times in my head. Probably never been as nervous as I was today.’

