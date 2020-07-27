Australian Man Seen Wandering Street In Giant Bubble To Protect Against Coronavirus Janine Rigby

I have seen my share of strange reactions to coronavirus safety measures in recent months, both online and off.

From full on tantrums in shoe shops, to bold individuals strolling about London wearing a face mask as a thong, it’s fair to say we at UNILAD have been kept on our toes.

But perhaps my favourite reaction so far has been that of a man from Australia, who decided to ‘spread some joy’ by rolling around the streets in a giant bubble, looking rather like a human hamster.

You can watch the video for yourself below:

The footage in question was taken in the small Victorian town of Belgrave, not too far away from the city of Melbourne.

Shoppers could be seen looking on in amusement as the unnamed, bare footed bloke rolled by, bringing a bit of much needed amusement during what has been a very difficult time.

The man’s loud, proud cries of ‘I’m the man in the bubble!’ could be heard in the video, which was taken by local Janine Rigby.

Sharing the footage on Facebook, Janine joked, ‘only in Belgrave’:

Thank you to this man for making us smile. This was a Random Act of Kindness!

Bubble Man Janine Rigby

Janine’s video went viral after one of her pals shared it to her own social media page, with people far and wide having since warmed to the man in the bubble, who is said to be a long term resident of the Dandenong Ranges.

UNILAD caught up with Janine, who revealed the man had ‘just wanted to spread some joy’:

I didn’t know the gentleman, but I do now and when our Lockdown eases we will be having a cuppa together. […] This was his Random Act of Kindness to others. He just wanted to put a smile on everyone’s face!

According to Janine, there were many people standing about watching the ‘bubble man’ that day, and she believes all those on the town’s main street were left ‘pleasantly surprised’ by this quirky twist to their shopping trip.

Janine continued:

The ‘Bubble Man’ was happy, singing that he was the Bubble man. Since Saturday, little children have seen him (without his bubble) and they are so happy to have met him.

Bubble Man Janine Rigby

Today, as reported by The Guardian, Victoria has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections identified within a 24-hour period in Australia so far.

A total of 532 new cases have been announced by premier Daniel Andrews, as well as six more deaths of people over the age of 50.

With strict lockdown measures underway, this is a concerning time for those living in the Australian state, where masks are currently being encouraged but have not been made mandatory in regional areas.

Janine told UNILAD:

It certainly cheered me up and as you can see from the stats, he has reached the hearts of many all over the world.

With those of us in the UK now grappling to get used to new mandatory safety measures in shops, Bubble Man’s antics have certainly provided some much needed comedic relief.

