Author Jeanette Winterson Set Fire To Her Own Books Because She Didn’t Like The Blurbs

@Wintersonworld/Twitter/PA Images

Acclaimed author Jeanette Winterson has set fire to a pile of her own books because she didn’t like the blurbs.

Winterson, who rose to fame with her semi-autobiographical coming-of-age book Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, tweeted photographs of a flaming pile of books, raging that she ‘absolutely hated the cosy little domestic blurbs on my new covers’.

Advert 10

Explaining why she set fire to the books, Winterson, 61, remarked that the blurbs had ‘turned me into wimmins fiction of the worst kind [sic]!’, adding, ‘Nothing playful or strange or the ahead of time stuff that’s in there. So I set them on fire.’

Winterson’s book burning has sparked a number of negative responses for a variety of reasons, not least because the visual of books being burned is an unsettling one that calls to mind a number of dark periods in history.

Some have blasted Winterson for being wasteful, while others felt her attack on ‘wimmins fiction’ was a little snobbish and dismissive of the many talented authors who write popular and beloved women’s novels.

Advert 10

One person commented:

Gutted. All the people who worked on them. All the writers who would love their work to have a renewed spotlight. The dig at women’s fiction. The fire makes me so sad – burning so much more than your contempt. I was such a fan of your work too.

Another wrote:

Why not donate them to charity? Rich authors wasting paper is spoilt, not radical. Asylum Seeker drop ins, schools, charities, refuges cry out for free books. Disrespectful to women authors who spent time blurbing too. Not sure how it got to this point with publishers though.

Advert 10

Responding to the backlash in a follow-up tweet, Winterson was quick to defend her dedication to the environment:

Re the Burning of the Books, I would just add that I have never burned anyone else’s books; not even awful ones sent in the post. And to those worried about my contribution to global warming, I have solar panels, air source heating, I live in a wood, and cycle to the Co-op!

Winterson has every right to have a say in how her work is presented, but it’s a shame that it all had to cumulate in such a dramatic and wasteful gesture.

Advert 10

Featured Image Credit: @Wintersonworld/Twitter/PA Images.