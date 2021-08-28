Awe As Athlete Shares Training Workout Involving ‘Swimming’ In The Air

u/regian24/Reddit

The internet has been left in awe at a competitive swimmer’s core-clenching home workout routine.

Yuliya Yefimova is a six-time World Champion, having made her first Olympic debut in 2008.

However, when the athlete isn’t hitting the Olympic pool in pursuit of some medals, she is at home practicing for the big event.

Yefimova has since shared impressive footage from her home workouts, which makes my non-existent tummy muscles tingle, as she practices away from the pool to maintain her swimming success.

The athlete became a six-time World Champion by winning gold in the 50 metres breaststroke in 2009 and 2013, the 100 metres breaststroke in 2015 and the 200 metres breaststroke in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

She first made her Olympic debut in 2008, going on to win bronze medal in the 200 metres breaststroke in 2012 and silver medals in the 100 metres and 200 metres in breaststroke in 2016.

In the video, Yefimova can be seen half-lying on her kitchen counter, with her bum, hips and upper body hanging off the edge. She then pulls herself up and starts ‘swimming’ mid-air, performing flawless breaststroke and then butterfly movements.

The athlete then rotates onto her back to perform some backstroke, before returning to her front to do front crawl. She then takes to her yoga matt to perform a series of jumps and springing movements to a standing position, before ending her workout with a series of worming body rolls.

The post on Reddit has since amassed more than 110,000 upvotes and 2,800 comments, with other Reddit users sharing their amazement at the routine. One said: ‘My stomach muscles hurt just watching her.’

Another wrote:

The breaststroke is the absolutely stupidest swimming stroke invented. And yet the way she does it is mesmerizing.

A third commented: ‘I hope this becomes a viral challenge.’

If Yefimova’s home workout does become a viral challenge, then one thing’s for sure, I will definitely have to give it a miss. Some may have used lockdown to get fit, but I used it to try every takeaway on every food app’s menu, so unfortunately I don’t think I’d quite make the cut.