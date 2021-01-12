Azealia Banks Leaves Fans Concerned After Digging Up And 'Cooking' Dead Cat azealiabanks/Instagram

Azealia Banks has left fans concerned after she appeared to dig up and cook her deceased cat, Lucifer, a process she documented grimly via Instagram.

The 29-year-old rapper uploaded a series of photos and videos of the grisly act, which showed her and an unknown friend appearing to dig up the dead pet and boil it in a pan of water. At one point she can be heard joking, ‘The cat is in the bag!’ while brandishing the soil covered bag which apparently held the body.

The video has since been deleted from Banks’ page, but not before it was seen by many horrified fans. A picture remains which appears to show the cat’s skull displayed in a vase among various other objects.

Azealia captioned her original post:

Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.

Many people have wondered whether this was some sort of dark prank, while others have expressed complete horror at what they believe they have seen.

One person commented:

Azealia Banks dug up her dead cat cooked it… I have no words, 2021 is not the year.

Another alarmed person asked:

Are you trying to enter Masterchef??? Cooking your cat in that way?

azealiabanks azealiabanks/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Banks has worried her fans in this manner. In 2016, the singer sparked controversy after admitting she had been sacrificing chickens for three years.

At the time, Banks shared a graphic video on Instagram that appeared to show her cleaning out the cupboard where she had been slaughtering the birds, with blood spatters visible all over the walls.

In the video, Banks, who has previously said she is a witch, explained that the sacrifice was ‘three years of brujeria,’ the Spanish word for witchcraft, stating:

I’ve got my sandblaster, my goggles…it’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.

Azealia Banks PA Images

Speaking with Vice in 2016, Banks revealed her mother was the one who had initially inspired her interest in magic and witchcraft:

My mother practised white table magic. Prayers to the ancestors and praying to saints and praying for all kind of protection.

UNILAD has reached out to the representatives of Azealia Banks for further comment.