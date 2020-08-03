‘Back The Blue’ Mural In Florida Mocked Online For Being Sh*t

Team South Florida/Facebook

A ‘Back The Blue’ mural has been mocked online after it appeared on the street outside the Tampa Police Department in Florida.

The huge mural, which shows support for police officers, has been created after a number of similar murals were made in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls for the end of systemic racism and unjust action from law enforcement against Black people.

The phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been written in huge letters across various streets in the US, and towards the end of June a number of artists and volunteers came together to paint the words near an intersection at E Cass and Jefferson streets in Tampa.

And the aerial shots are in. Can you say WOW?!?! Thank you to the City of Tampa and the Mayor for approving the… Posted by Team South Florida, a Non-Profit Law Enforcement Charity on Sunday, August 2, 2020

While the phrase encourages inclusivity, some have argued the movement condemns all police officers. As a result, a number of Tampa residents called for another mural to be created in support of law enforcement.

The City of Tampa and the mayor reportedly approved the permits for the mural to go ahead, and it was completed on Sunday, August 2, following four hours work from more than 40 volunteers.

The mural spans the width of the street, with the words ‘Back The Blue’ written in capitalised black, white and blue letters. Many of the characters are reminiscent of the American flag, featuring stars and stripes, while the ‘A’ takes the shape of a ribbon and the lines of the final ‘E’ form an American flag.

Photos of the mural were taken by drones above the Bay and shared online, with the non-profit law enforcement charity Team South Florida saying the mural was the result of what happens ‘when the silent majority is fed up and decides to speak up.’

It didn’t take long for social media users to start sharing their thoughts on the mural, and while there were a few who praised the recognition of police officers, the majority of users appeared to reach the same consensus: the mural is sh*t.

Sharing a picture of the artwork, one Twitter user wrote, simply: ‘wow this looks like sh*t’.

Another tweeted: ‘lmao look at this garbage’, while a third commented: ‘okay so can we please go cover up that weak ass back the blue mural they painted in tampa???’

Team South Florida appeared wary of the fact that not everyone would be on board with the creation of the mural, and they called for officers from the police department to ‘set up a city detail and surveillance’ to keep an eye on it.

Many of the Black Lives Matter murals created across the US have been vandalised by people arguing against the movement.