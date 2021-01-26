'Badass' TikToker Shows Off Incredible Nunchuck Skills @natedawgfirstog/TikTok

A TikToker has been described as being a complete ‘badass’ after showing off his incredible nunchuck skills in a series of extraordinary videos.

In one vid, the TikToker – whose videos are shared by the username @natedawgfirstog – could be seen showing off his moves to the sound of Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero. And he did indeed look quite like an action movie hero himself, honing his talents in a fast-paced action sequence.

Advert 10

The video in question has received more than 625,000 likes at the time of writing, with many people left blown away by his ‘insane moves’, graceful balance and ‘clean kick’. It’s understood that the ninja master in the video is named Billy, and that his vids have been uploaded through a friend’s account.

One impressed person commented:

Advert 10

If I tried that, I would definitely knock myself out.

Another wrote:

Wow that’s great! I’m a third degree Black Belt and I can’t do that!

A third person cheered:

Advert 10

I can’t even imagine how long this took to learn, but it looks so cool.

Another TikTok video shows Billy using metal nunchucks, while a third sees him using a long yellow stick. In each one, he shows remarkable ninja skills, and it’s clear he’s put an admirable amount of time and effort into perfecting his craft.

Advert 10