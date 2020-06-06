Banksy Makes Rare Statement With Powerful George Floyd Tribute
Though pictures often speak a thousand words, Banksy has decided to use more than just his artwork to address George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The artist is known for creating powerful and eye-opening works of art that address societal and political issues, and more often than not he allows the paintings to do the talking for him.
His creations have seen a homeless man turned into Santa Claus as Banksy painted reindeer leading the bench he was sleeping on, and one more recent image showed a child playing with a superhero toy wearing a nurse’s uniform, in recognition of frontline workers risking their lives to fight the ongoing health crisis.
Given his previous recognition of societal issues, it’s not surprising the artist has come up with new work to honour the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gained momentum after Floyd lost his life to a police officer.
What is more surprising, however, is the fact Banksy accompanied his artwork with a written statement, in which he pointed out that racism isn’t black people’s problem – it’s white people’s.
In a post on Instagram, he wrote:
At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine.
People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs.
This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in.
The artist didn’t include a caption alongside the post, but he included images of artwork that honoured those who have lost their lives to racism. Banksy didn’t draw the face of one specific person, but created the picture of an ambiguous figure in a frame, surrounded by candles and flowers and positioned below the American flag.
The artist is one of many big names urging people to pay attention to the fact that racism is systemic; that it is ingrained in institutions and must be eradicated throughout in order to make a difference in the day-to-day.
Banksy has been praised for making a statement on the matter, with his followers dubbing the post as ‘brilliant’ and ‘excellent as always’.
Continuing to raise awareness, educate, donate and support is the only way we can incite change – as Banky said, it is not the problem of black people, but of those responsible for the issues in the first place.
