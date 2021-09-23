Barber Transforms Man From Looking 77 To 27 In Incredible Video

Reddit__PI/Reddit

A barber has worked pure magic and transformed a man from looking about 77 years old to just 27.

In what is being hailed online as an ‘absolutely fantastic’ transformation video, a man, whose hair reportedly looked like that of a 77-year-old’s, has had his whole appearance changed at the hands of a magician-like barber.

Advert 10

The Reddit video has since gone viral, and left the internet green with envy. Lockdown may have prevented us from getting our roots done and chopping off our straggly ends, but hands down, no one went into a barbers and ever came out quite as transformed as this.

u/Reddit__PI/ Reddit

In the video, the barber first shows followers a ‘before’ clip of the man sat in the chair with his hair looking fairly uneven, greying and a bit out of shape, rotating him round in his seat to give viewers a good look.

However, then, as if by magic, the video jumps to the ‘after’ look of the man’s hair, following a fresh cut and dye, and he looks miles different from the original image.

Advert 10

The video then shows just how the barber achieved such a dramatic transformation, including rubbing creams onto the man’s head, giving his hair a cut, adding some hair, expertly fading it and attending to his beard. The end result is astonishing when considering the challenges the barber initially had to contend with.

The video, posted to Reddit, has since amassed more than 70,200 upvotes and 2,200 comments, with other users flooding to the comments in awe of the man’s new look and the barber’s skills. One wrote, ‘At 42 seconds, he suddenly has hair, feel like they yadda yadda yadda’d over the best part!’

Another commented:

Advert 10

The gentleman received what is called a “man unit” or essentially a man weave. It’s glued to the head and has to be maintained as time goes on. There’s tons of videos on YouTube on how it’s applied. Pretty neat stuff.

A third said, ‘He went from Sanford to Son.’

u/Reddit__PI/ Reddit

Cue every man hunting far and wide for the name of this barber. The lockdown may have been over for a while, but I’ve still not made it to the hairdressers yet, and who wouldn’t want as fresh a post-lockdown trim as this?

Advert 10