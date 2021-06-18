Bartender Offers Genius Help To Harassed Customer

@trinityallie/Twitter/Pixabay

A Twitter user has shared a bartender’s genius solution to a creepy customer.

Everyone deserves a drink in peace, but some people don’t seem to get the hint. A Twitter user called trinity has now revealed how a bartender helped her when she was getting unwanted attention.

In a post on Twitter, trinity revealed how the bartender, called Max, communicated with her discreetly and ultimately resolved the issue.

The post explained that trinity was being harassed by a man at the bar when the bartender handed her what appeared to be her bill. Rather than a request for a financial transaction, the note told her to put her ponytail on the other shoulder if the man was creeping her out and he will get him to leave.

Safe to say, trinity did this and Max managed to get the person who was making her uncomfortable to leave. Shortly after, trinity took the photo of the barman and his genius way of discreetly checking if his patrons were okay.

The Twitter user also noted that Max ‘ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said “you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested” & the dude said “that was a little aggressive” and he said “well ur aggresssively hitting on them & you need to leave.’

The thread has garnered over 200,000 likes, and it seems that many people would like to see this discreet way of checking everyone is okay being implemented in more bars.