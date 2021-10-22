Bearded Lady On Onlyfans Says Men ‘Love’ Her Facial Hair

@peekaboopumpkin/TikTok

A TikToker has spoken out about how men ‘love’ her beard so much that she has created an OnlyFans account.

The 36-year-old has over 50,000 followers on the social media site and claims that because of her beard, she has been inundated with requests to go out with men.

Advert 10

Her TikTok features videos of her stroking her beard and promoting body positivity, after she previously battled and had to do ‘a lot of hard work’ to learn to live with her beard and love herself.

@peekaboopumpkin/TikTok

Known as @PeekabooPumpkin, the TikToker explained that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, which elevates testosterone levels and can cause women to produce even more body and facial hair, New York Post reports.

In learning to embrace the effects of her condition, she has taken to TikTok to distil any negativity, wearing t-shirts labelled with sayings such as, ‘What makes you different makes you beautiful’.

Advert 10

In turn, she has even gained many male suitors, who have been lining up to date her, in awe of her beard.

Her posts have amassed upwards of 500,000 likes, with other users flooding to the TikToker’s first video in support of her and her positivity. One said: ‘You are so beautiful and so natural. I loveeee your confidence. Keep shining.’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

Love it girl you’re beautiful. Keep being you and don’t let these haters get to you ever shine like the Diamond you are.

A third commented: ‘I was diagnosed at 15 with PCOS and I’m 28 now. You rock cyster.’

Advert 10

Despite the attention, and being told by one user that he would ‘love’ to date her, @PeekabooPumpkin revealed that she is happily married.