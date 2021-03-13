Beekeeper Saves Entire Bee Colony Found In Family’s Shed Without Any Protective Equipment

texasbeeworks/TikTok

A beekeeper successfully saved a whole bee colony after a family discovered it in their shed.

The hive was so large that beekeeper Erika Thompson had to remove parts of the shed floor to retrieve it.

The landlord apparently wanted to call an exterminator to handle the colony that’s thought to have lived in the shed for two years, but the family called Erika in the hope that she could remove the bees without killing them.

In a video shared on TikTok, Erika can be seen removing parts of the hive from beneath the floor boats before using her bare hands to scooping handfuls of the insects into their new home.

Erika maintained parts of the colony’s original hive and placed them inside the new hive she brought with her.

Amazingly, she then waits and manages to spot the queen bee in the midst of hundreds of other bees and placed her in a clip to keep her safe before popping her in the new hive.

Erika then left the hive over night to discover all the bees had followed the queen and fully occupied their new home.

Despite the video only being posted yesterday, March 12, it’s already been liked 8.4 million times and has been commented on by over 150,000 TikTokers.

While it’s amazing Erika managed to save the bees, many commented on the fact she was wearing no beekeeping gear and picked up the insects with her bare hands.

One person wrote:

her: touching thousands of bees with her bare hands

me: running for my life after just seeing a bee a foot away

Another person said, ‘Gurl. Your over here with HANDFULS of bees and I get terrified when one bee is flying in the bathroom’.

I’d tell people to not try Erika’s techniques at home themselves but, from the looks of the comments, Erika is the only person brave enough do it anyway.