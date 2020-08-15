Bison Rips Pants Off Iowa Woman Who Sat In Middle Of Herd To Take Photo TMX News

Footage of one woman’s ‘near-death experience’ has emerged, which shows a bison attacking her and ripping her jeans off as she sat in the middle of its herd to take a photo.

The woman in question, an unnamed 54-year-old from Iowa, had been riding through South Dakota’s Custer State Park with her fellow motorcyclists when a large herd of bison began crossing the road.

Effectively blocked, the group initially stayed on their bikes but soon began wandering towards the herd to take photos. At one point, the woman approached the large animals and plonked herself down right in the middle of them to take pictures of a bison and her calf.

You can watch what happened next below:

Footage shows the woman sitting on a patch of grass for around a minute before the bison charged at her, hooking its horns into the belt loops of her jeans and flinging her around in the air for a few seconds.

The bison then ripped the jeans off her body, with the woman landing on the grass a few feet away as other bison in the herd charged towards the group, threatened.

As the woman lay there motionless, members of the group hesitantly ran over to help her, surrounding her to help protect her from a possible further attack. By this point, the bison had ran away with her jeans.

Bison Rip Pants Off Woman Who Sat In Middle Of Herd To Take Photo TMX News

The shocking incident was filmed by Jo Reed, who was also visiting the park, and who shared the video on social media alongside the caption: ‘This was easily going to happen.’

In her post, Reed said she had noticed ‘herds and herds’ of bison while driving through the park, adding: ‘They were frisky and punchy with each other, some trying to mate.’

She said she shared the footage to highlight how dangerous it is to interact with wild animals, saying she wanted people to understand the risks of ‘confronting an animal this powerful’.

‘Thankfully the ranger did not need to tranquillise the bison,’ she added, noting that she didn’t feel as though the bikers were respecting the space of ‘these massive beautiful creatures’.

Bison Rip Pants Off Woman Who Sat In Middle Of Herd To Take Photo TMX News

Custer State Park Superintendent Matt Snyder told NBC the woman had to be transported to the hospital via Black Hills Life Flight and that she escaped serious injury.

Bison are wild animals that respond to threats in a manner of ways, in some instances charging. To stay safe around them, you must stay at least 25 yards away and move away from them if they approach.

If they start charging, you should run away or try to find cover.