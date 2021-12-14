Bizarre New NSFW Rumours Are Spreading About Nancy Reagan

Alamy

Who had former first lady Nancy Reagan and ‘throat goat’ on their 2021 Twitter bingo card?

Reagan, wife of US president Ronald Reagan, passed away at the age of 94 in 2016. Yet, she started trending recently after a conservative YouTuber made an inane comparison between her lifestyle and that of Madonna, which was quickly ridiculed.

However, as a result, people have been digging up past NSFW rumours about Reagan; specifically, ones regarding her alleged reputation of being ‘renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex’ prior to marrying her White House-bound husband.

First of all, the YouTuber in question is Abigail Shapiro, known as Classically Abby, the sister of Ben Shapiro. Her tweet was clearly intended as a dig at Madonna’s celebrity lifestyle, but it backfired almost immediately.

Secondly, the tweet attracted a reply from journalist Zach Heltzel, who shared a screenshot of an article discussing Kitty Kelley’s Nancy Reagan: The Unauthorized Biography. It contains several eyebrow-raising claims about Reagan, including her alleged reputation for oral sex ‘not only in the evening but in offices… that was one of the reasons that she was very popular on the MGM lot.’

The book also claims Reagan ‘entertained’ guy friends ‘orally’ on road trips, and she was apparently known to ‘give the best blowjob in town’.

‘For the record, there is nothing wrong with Nancy Reagan being promiscuous in her youth, just like there is nothing wrong with Madonna being provocative in her 60s,’ Heltzel added, but it was the first of several tweets, and many jokes about her ‘head game’ and being the ‘throat goat’.

‘Coronavirus please let us out of the damn house. My ppl are talking about Nancy Reagan’s throat game and I can’t escape the tweets,’ one user wrote. ‘My Nancy game so good you wont Reagan consciousness,’ another joked.

There are a few things to note: it’s unclear whether any of the allegations in the ‘biography’ are true; Reagan is known for criticising the women’s liberation movement and condemning the porn industry; and during the time the book references, ‘women were barraged with propositions, assaults, and assumptions that they were sexually available’ in Hollywood, as per History.com.

While others have shone a light on the differences between Madonna and Reagan’s attitudes to AIDS – spoiler, Madonna has done far more to help – jokes about the former first lady’s blowjobs are still ongoing, and they’re nut stopping anytime soon.