Bizarre Triangle-Shaped Island On Google Maps Has People Freaked Out

Google Maps/Alamy

A bizarre triangle-shaped island spotted on Google Maps has prompted numerous theories and questions from social media users.

Formerly known as Staver Island, Vostok Island is an uninhabited coral island that lies in the central Pacific Ocean, 400 miles (640 km) northwest of Tahiti.

It rises to just 16 feet (five metres) above sea level and has a land area of only 0.1 square miles, but despite its small size, it’s captured the attention of numerous Reddit users.

Questions and theories about the island emerged on the platform after a birds-eye image of it was screengrabbed from Google Maps and shared on the r/GoogleMaps subreddit, which features ‘anything and everything to do with Google Maps, Google Earth, and Google Street View.’

The image appears to show a dark mass in the middle of the triangle-shaped island, which is surrounded by a pale border made up of white coral sand beaches, according to The Ocean Adventure.

Alongside the image, the Reddit user who posted it wrote: ‘what the F*CK this looks nothing like an island.’

Other users were quick to respond with their own thoughts about the image, with one describing the island as a ‘void’ while another suggested it could be the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ – despite it being located on the wrong side of the United States.

Google Maps

A third Redditor speculated the image may have been censored for some reason, writing: ‘Zoom in top left corner of the black area and can see the computerized straight lines etching into the sand portion of the image. I see google blacking out whatever it is they don’t want anyone to see.’

Another agreed, commenting: ‘My first thought was that it’s censored. It wouldn’t make sense for a natural formation to be black like that in such a shallow, small atoll/island.’

Though many people were happy to dive into a hole of conspiracy theories, some attempted to offer more reasonable explanations for the odd look of the island by explaining it is covered in trees.

u/kokoblocks/Reddit

Describing a trip to Vostok island, The Ocean Adventure explains the land is packed with ‘lots of tall trees that make a thick blanket of green’.

Taking this into account together with the white sand beaches, it seems less likely that Google has attempted to censor the island, and more likely that the colours of its landscape have simply been slightly distorted to create its eerie-looking appearance.