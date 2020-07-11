Black Woman From Florida Called ‘Good Little Slave’ By Stranger For Wearing A Mask

Some f*cking #Karen standing with her three children just told me to be a good little slave while I was getting on the bus! Because I put a mask on! Seriously what in the actual f*ck.

[…] Yo I am so f*cking done. And I don’t give a f*ck in what connotation she was using the word slave. You do not tell people of color to ‘be a good little slave’. She could’ve used any other word. Sheep, follower anything. But slave.