Blind Man’s Wholesome Videos Reveal How He Tackles Every Day Tasks

by : Joe Harker on : 24 Oct 2021 17:26
Blind Man's Wholesome Videos Reveal How He Tackles Every Day Tasks@asfvision/Instagram

Anthony Ferraro’s wholesome Instagram videos show how he deals with everyday situations as a blind man.

Have you ever wondered how blind people tackle everyday tasks such as telling money apart and getting down a flight of stairs? Well, wonder no more thanks to a bunch of videos from Anthony Ferraro, Paralympic athlete and Instagram star extraordinaire.

The videos include a demonstration on punching braille into banknotes to tell them apart and how Anthony uses his white cane to get up and down stairs.

Anthony makes the videos with a little help from his wife, Kelly, and his dog Ms Delta Blues, and likes to sign off with his trademark ‘one love’.

In addition to all his great videos, Anthony is a Paralympic athlete for the USA where he competes in Judo.

On top of that, he’s a talented guitarist, motivational speaker and avid skateboarder. He’s also the subject of A Shot In The Dark, an Amazon Prime documentary following his life story and his journey as a wrestler.

If you want to see more of Anthony’s videos, make sure to check out his Instagram @asfvision.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

