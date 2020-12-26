Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Predicts 2021 Will Bring More Difficult Times Wikimedia/YouTube

This year has been a tough ride for most, but much to everyone’s despair, 2021 could be just as bad. That is, if you believe the predictions of Baba Vanga.

For those that don’t know, the blind Bulgarian mystic correctly predicted 9/11, the rise of ISIS and even Brexit. Before her death in 1996, she also made some predictions for 2020.

Advert 10

While 2020 did bring many bad tidings — we are still in the crux of a global pandemic, bushfires in Australia killed as many as three billion animals and Takeshi 6ix9ine was released from prison a year early— most of Baba Vanga’s predictions did not come to fruition.

She had predicted a huge tsunami to hit Pakistan, China, Japan and Alaska as well as the death of 400 people in an earthquake in Asia.

baba vanga mystic Wikimedia

She correctly guessed that sitting President Donald Trump would have a difficult year, but she said he would fall ill and lose his hearing. There are five days left of the year and Trump’s hearing is still intact, unlike his presidency after he lost the general election to Joe Biden.

Advert 10

So, what’s in store for 2021? The mystic believed that the next year would see ‘a lot of cataclysms and great disasters’.

If that wasn’t enough to look forward to, she said ‘a strong dragon will seize humanity’, that ‘the three giants will unite’ and ‘some people will have red money’. Interpret that as you please.

Additionally, she said ‘difficult times will come’ (as if they aren’t here already) and ‘people will be divided by their faith’.

United States President Donald Trump returns to the White House PA Images

Advert 10

‘We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity,’ the mystic said before her death.

One positive to come out of this year is the development of the world’s fastest vaccine. If Baba Vanga is at all correct, the advancements in science will lead to the discovery of a cure for cancer in 2021.

‘The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains,’ she said.

Also, in good news for the ongoing climate crisis, she predicted: ‘The petrol production will stop, and the Earth will rest.’

Advert 10

cars PA

Looking ahead, Baba Vanga believed that humans will make contact with aliens in the next 200 years.

‘Life in cosmos will be discovered, and suddenly it will be clear how life on Earth first appeared. People will get in touch with their spiritual siblings from other worlds,’ she said.

Before her death more than two decades ago, the mystic predicted the course of world events up until 5079.

Advert 10