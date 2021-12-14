Bored Ape NFT Valued At $300,000 Sells For Ridiculously Low Price By Accident

@MorningBrew/Twitter/Alamy

We’ve all had the odd slip of the keyboard from time-to-time, typing the wrong number or letter before hitting send on that important email or spreadsheet.

In my early days at UNILAD, I once referred to a millionaire’s ‘whopping three figure salary’ during a particularly hectic day at the office, and quite rightly got rinsed for it.

However, there are some who will regret such ‘fat finger’ errors more than others, with one non-fungible token (NFT) seller no doubt kicking himself right now after accidentally selling a token for one-hundredth of its market price.

While listing the item for an online sale, owner of Bored Ape number 3,547 fluffed up the price somewhat, selling it for $3,000 rather than the intended $300,000. Ouch.

To rub yet more salt in the wound, the NFT in question was quickly resold by an automated account for a sum of $250,000. The buyer also paid steep ‘gas’ fees of 8 ETH ($32,000), to ensure an almost instantaneous sale.

Speaking with CNET, the seller, maxnaut, explained that they’d intended to sell Bored Ape number 3,547 for 75 ethereum (ETH), however an unfortunate ‘lapse in concentration’ led to him typing ‘0.75 ETH’ ($2,989).

They recalled:

I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse but… it was instantly sniped before I could click ‘Cancel’ – and just like that, $250,000 was gone.

Although with traditional banking transactions, human mistakes can usually be rectified quite easily if the bank is informed in good time, the unregulated crypto-trading market is a different matter entirely, and there is usually no way to reverse such sales.