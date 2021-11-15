unilad
Advert

Boris Johnson Mocked After Saying Glasgow’s COP26 Took Place Somewhere Entirely Different

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Nov 2021 11:59
Boris Johnson Mocked After Saying Glasgow’s Cop26 Took Place Somewhere Entirely DifferentAlamy

Boris Johnson has been mocked online after he got the location of Glasgow’s COP26 wrong despite having spent time there. 

I’ll be the first to admit that geography isn’t my strong point, but you’d hope the UK prime minister would be a bit more knowledgeable on the matter.

Advert

Johnson ventured out of his usual stomping ground of London earlier this month to attend the COP26 climate summit which was held in Scotland – or more specifically, Glasgow.

Check out the footage below:

Loading…

In case you’re not familiar with Scottish cities, Glasgow is located more towards the west of Scotland, about 46 miles away from the capital, Edinburgh.

Advert

Considering they’re two of the best-known cities in Scotland, most people are able to tell them apart. Unfortunately, Johnson made it seem as if he is not one of those people while speaking about the summit during a Downing Street press conference this weekend.

The PM was defending a pledge by countries to start ‘phasing down’ the use of coal in a bid to reduce carbon emissions when he said: ‘I don’t think António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, would want people to think that we’ve cracked it here at COP in Edinburgh, of course not.’

A sign at COP26 (Alamy)Alamy

I’d like to think Johnson does know the difference between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and that he was aware of where he was when he attended the summit, but that didn’t stop social media users from mocking the prime minister over the blunder.

Advert

Sharing footage of the press conference, one Twitter user wrote: ‘Does he… realise which city he has been in?’

Another commented: ‘Boris Johnson has been at COP “in Edinburgh” apparently. Everyone else went to Glasgow. But,hey, who cares about the minor details?’

A third tweet reads: ‘We have a PM who does not know his Edinburgh from his Glasgow…’

Advert

The climate summit came to an end on November 12 with world leaders pledging to ‘phase down’ the use of coal; a promise many activists have argued is insufficient.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Marilyn Manson ‘Locked Women In Small, Soundproof Glass Enclosure’, New Report Claims
Music

Marilyn Manson ‘Locked Women In Small, Soundproof Glass Enclosure’, New Report Claims

9-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital Following Astroworld Tragedy
Music

9-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital Following Astroworld Tragedy

Adele Addresses 75kg Weight Loss Criticisms
Celebrity

Adele Addresses 75kg Weight Loss Criticisms

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Life, Boris Johnson, Climate Change, COP26, Edinburgh, glasgow, Now, Scotland, Twitter

Credits

@AdamBienkov/Twitter

  1. @AdamBienkov/Twitter

    @AdamBienkov

 