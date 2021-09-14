Boris Johnson Slams Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Story About Swollen Testicles
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blasted Nicki Minaj’s recent vaccine story about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles, advising the public to listen to ‘Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley’ instead.
For all those unfamiliar with Minaj’s recent eyebrow-raising tweet, the Anaconda singer recently took to Twitter with a pretty tall story about the alleged fate that met one prospective bridegroom after getting the vaccine.
According to Minaj, 38, this man – who lives in Trinidad – ‘became impotent’ after getting the vaccine, which she alleges caused his testicles to swell up. Because of this, his fiancée decided to call off the wedding mere weeks before the big day.
With the grave tone of someone telling a horror story at a year-seven sleepover, Minaj urged her followers:
So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.
Minaj’s tweet has since been widely criticised, with many angered that someone with such a large platform would spread dangerous falsehoods and misinformation about the virus, potentially scaring people away from getting a life-saving vaccine.
Others have suggested that this unfortunate groom had in fact been suffering from some sort of STI, given the painful sounding symptoms described.
Now the PM and Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty have slammed Minaj during a Downing Street conference held today, September 14.
Professor Whitty declared that Minaj should be ‘ashamed’ for ‘peddling untruths’ designed to ‘scare’ people, stating:
There are a number of myths that fly around … some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them. That is untrue.
There are a group of people with strange beliefs and that’s fine, and they make their own choices. People are adults, they are allowed to make their own choices.
Meanwhile, Johnson encouraged the public to think less about Nicki Minaj, and more about Bexley GP, Nikki Kanani:
I’m not as familiar with the work of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be but I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley.
She will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them. So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.
Minaj appeared to hit back at the PM in a follow-up tweeted message, in which she put on a British accent and claimed to have gone to school with Margaret Thatcher.
This comes after Twitter stated that Minaj’s tweet hadn’t broken any rules regarding the spread of misinformation as it was a ‘personal anecdote’ rather than a ‘claim of fact’.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
