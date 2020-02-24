Brazilian Instagram Model Receives Video Of Fan Cutting Tongue In Half ‘To Prove His Love’
An Instagram model was left horrified after a hardcore fan sent her footage of himself cutting his own tongue in half, apparently in a bid to prove his adoration for her.
Brazilian-born college student Teddy Moutinho, who now lives in Florida, has three million Instagram followers, and is well used to being showered with compliments by over-zealous fans.
However, this extreme reaction – reportedly intended as proof of his love – was of course a step too far, and left Teddy feeling pretty freaked out.
Teddy revealed:
The overwhelming amounts of love and support are what get me through my days. I love responding to comments and seeing DMs.
But the craziest thing a fan did for me was send me a video cutting his tongue in half to ‘prove to me that he was in love’. Freaked me out a bit but he’s okay and I guess it came from a good place but still, very strange.
Teddy has also unfortunately been the recipient of death threats but, being a firm believer in karma, she reportedly doesn’t let herself get too bothered about it.
Teddy said:
I’ve obviously the death threats but I’m a firm believer in the three-fold rule… whatever you wish upon someone will come straight back to you three times more.
Despite having endured her fair share of strange and disturbing DMs, Teddy still enjoys interacting with her loyal fans online, and even makes sure to comment on their pages in turn.
According to Teddy:
I always think that every comment is the best. Whether it’s just an emoji or a poem someone wrote, I love all the positivity on my page.
I truly enjoy scrolling through and stalking my followers sometimes to give them some love back.
Teddy – who rose to Insta fame after a picture of her arching her back went viral – has also been been the recipient of various marriage proposals, which she has described as ‘very sweet’.
Unfortunately for those more enamoured fans hoping to settle down with her, Teddy is currently loved up and happy with her supportive long-term partner.
For the most part, Teddy enjoys the platform her Instagram modelling has afforded her. However, this line of work has also apparently opened her up to the perils of ‘fake people’ and jealousy.
According to Teddy:
I think the only downside is that people will use you in real life just because you have a big following online.
Recently, I realized my ex roommates were only being nice to me so I could give them some internet attention and when things didn’t go their way, they did cruel things to me like call me racial slurs and even tried killing my three-month-old cat!
Yikes. Going forward, Teddy is attending college with the hope of breaking into the world of acting. Having overcome bullying in her younger years, a newly confident Teddy now wants to encourage others to pursue their dreams, no matter how big they might be.
