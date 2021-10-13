unilad
Britney Spears Appears To Troll Jamie Lynn Spears In Latest Instagram Post

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Oct 2021 14:27
Britney Spears Appears To Troll Jamie Lynn Spears In Latest Instagram PostBritney Spears/Instagram/Alamy

Britney Spears appears to have deliberately trolled her younger sister Jamie Lynne Spears in an apparently shady Instagram post.

On Monday, October 11, Jamie Lynn revealed she would be changing the controversial working book title of her upcoming memoir.

Originally, the 30-year-old had intended to call her book I Must Confess, lifting a lyric straight from one of Britney’s most famous tracks, Baby One More Time.

Britney Spears (Alamy)Alamy

This understandably didn’t sit too well with hardcore Britney fans, many of whom believe that Jamie Lynn could have done more to support her sister in the fight to #FreeBritney.

Now, Jamie Lynn has announced that she will be moving away from the controversial title, opting instead to name her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.

Announcing via Instagram that she has now finished writing her book, Jamie Lynn wrote:

I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.

I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.

As per the Worthy Publishing website, Things I Should Have Said is an ‘intimate memoir’ that gives a ‘portrait of a wife, momma, sister, daughter, actress, and musician doing the best she could to show up for herself and teach her daughters to have the courage to love every part of themselves, too’.

Britney, who has recently revealed plans to write a ghost story, now appears to have trolled her sister in a recent Instagram post.

‘Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,’ wrote Britney, adding that she’s ‘having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help’.

She continued:

Option #1 … ‘Sh*t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!” What do you guys think ????

Given the timing of the post, many have naturally assumed that this request is just a dig at Jamie Lynn’s recent title switch.

One fan declared that they were ‘loving this shade’, while another offered the title suggestion ‘The Things My Sister Shouldn’t Have Said‘.

