Britney Spears Appears To Troll Jamie Lynn Spears In Latest Instagram Post

I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.

I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.