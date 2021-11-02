Britney Spears Poses As ‘Murder Victim’ For Halloween Alongside Lengthy Mystery Caption

@britneyspears/Instagram/Alamy

Britney Spears has left fans guessing after posting a lengthy Halloween Instagram post, complete with photographs of her posing as a ‘murder victim’.

In the photos, Spears is seen handcuffed and lying on the floor, tied up with leopard print handcuffs. Her face, back and hands are smeared red.

Telling what appears to be a murder mystery in the caption, Spears describes a woman who took a cab home alone at 5.45 after having gone ‘to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink’. She was later ‘found on the floor by her neighbour’, and her death ‘remains a mystery’.

Asking, ‘Who would do such a thing???’, the 39-year-old popstar declared, ‘She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby!!!!’. The mention of a ‘wonderful family’ has of course had fans taking notes, with Spears’ Instagram long being a place for speculations and theories.

Spears’ father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate after 13 years following a court hearing on September 29, and a temporary replacement has been appointed in his stead.

Writing that it was ‘pretty lame I did this for Halloween last night’, Spears added, ‘but if interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality ???’

She continued:

Is EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put … just a play ??? One might do it better but who on Earth would do one bad ??? I mean COME ON … let’s play!!! It’s a start …. thoughts.

Alamy

Giving a knowing ‘wink’ emoji, Spears went on to state that the murder victim had ‘broke her leg too’, clarifying that she was ‘not showing my lips for an ad for lip injections in the video’.

Asking her followers to ‘let me explain myself’, Spears said:

I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!!

With the ’13 years’ reference presumably referring to her long-standing conservatorship, Spears continued in this similar vein:

Ma and dad can I drive my car now ??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ???? I just really don’t want to offend anyone though … oh but wait, what are we watching tonight on TV ??? Holy crap you guys, gotta check out @lockeandkeynetflix … it’s pretty good !!!

For those yet to watch the show, Locke and Key follows three siblings who move into their ancestral home with their mother following their father’s mysterious murder. They soon discover that the mansion is filled of magical keys which could be linked to their father’s demise.