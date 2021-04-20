Britney Spears Throws Support Behind Black Lives Matter Movement

PA Images

Britney Spears has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement via a new Instagram post.

The post, which is captioned ‘Just sayin’!’ alongside the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM, includes a photograph of a Black man seated at what appears to be the back of a bus, wearing a face mask and carrying a sign.

The sign, which bears the hashtags #WeAreNotTheSame and #BLM, reads, ‘white people have generation wealth. Black people have generational trauma’.

Britney, 39, isn’t known for making big political statements on her Instagram, and doesn’t often make her opinions on such matters known.

Many fans were therefore surprised yet pleased that the Princess of Pop has voiced her support for this important issue, at a time when tensions are high across the US.

One fan commented:

Britney!! Yes I didn’t think I could love you more!!! Thank you for this. Britney for President!!

Another said:

So important to use your platform to speak on this Britney!!!!! It’s time redistribute our wealth and pay reparations NOW.

This isn’t the first time that Britney has shown her support for those affected by racism. On June 2, she expressed her intentions to participate in Blackout Tuesday, a day when social media users refrained from posting in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Britney wrote:

What the world needs now is love ….. My heart breaks for my friends in the black community …. and for everything going on in our country. Right now I think we all should do what we can to listen …. learn … do better …. and use our voices for good.

Asking fans to donate to to organisations such as Black Lives Matter, Britney continued:

I won’t be posting on social media and I ask you all to do the same. We should use the time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place …. for ALL of us !!!!!

Britney’s latest remarks come as the murder trial of Derek Chauvin continues to unfold in Minneapolis, with closing statements having been made Monday, April 19.

George Floyd died in May 2020 after former police officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death, which was caught on camera, sparked Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US and beyond.