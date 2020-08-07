Brothers Listening To Phil Collins For The First Time Is Hilarious TwinsthenewTrend/YouTube

Two brothers have gone viral after uploading their reaction to listening to Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight for the first time.

It’s an absolute stone-cold banger of a song, there’s no denying it. Personally, I can’t remember the first time I ever heard it; but something really special ignites you when those drums drop.

One of life’s great joys, at least for me, is getting to see people experience your favourite things, whether it be a film, TV show or in this case, a classic tune. Unsurprisingly, these twins have stole the world’s hearts.

Check out their amazing reaction to Phil Collins in the video below:

Uploaded to their TwinsthenewTrend YouTube account, 21-year-old Tim and Fred Williams have recorded a number of videos listening to incredible songs for the first time, including Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Stevie Wonder’s Superstition and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

As they fire up In The Air Tonight on YouTube and start listening, the pair compare it to a WWE entrance song, saying they could picture someone walking down to the ring with it playing.

Two Brothers Discover Phil Collins TwinsthenewTrend/YouTube

However, they soon get even more psyched up – they ‘weren’t prepared for that’. Fred says: ‘That was cool how he did that. I ain’t never seen somebody drum a beat three minutes [into] a song.’ Soon after, Fred adds the song to his phone’s music library.

A clip of the video was shared to Twitter by @tprstly, writing: ‘Two teenagers get schooled by Phil Collins.’ That post has since racked up more than 1.7 million views, with tons of people commenting how much it made them smile.

Nicole Arbour wrote: ‘Yooooo y’all been sleeping on Phil Collins while I’ve been a stan since I could stand! Watch these teens hear the power of the Phil fill for the first time.’ Moon director Duncan Jones shared the clip, writing: ‘Cracking up! Love this.’

Author Matt Haig also wrote: ‘Everyone was snobby about Phil Collins in the 80s. Many music journalists so easily impressed by Morrissey fopping around with his tulips and Oscar Wilde they failed to see that Phil Collins was making songs like In the Air Tonight which would still sound contemporary in 2020.’

Since we’re talking about In The Air Tonight, here’s its best-ever usage in a Cadbury’s advert:

Below the video on YouTube, one user commented: ‘The whole world waited for your reaction at 4:56. It’s a right of passage. An initiation. We’ve all been through it. Welcome aboard.’

If you’d like to see more of the twins’ infectious music education, check out their channel here.