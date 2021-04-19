Budweiser Is Giving Away Free Beer To Anyone Who’s Been Vaccinated

Budweiser has pledged to give away free beer to anyone who has been vaccinated.

The Initiative was announced in a new campaign video on April 15, as the US steps up its vaccination drive and people begin to return to their social lives.

‘We can’t wait to see our buds, but when we do, let’s do it safely,’ the advert says, adding, ‘you’re first rounds on us if you’ve been vaccinated.

The process is relatively simple, those who have had the coronavirus vaccine can upload proof, such as their ‘I got vaccinated’ sticker, their bandage from the shot, or a selfie from their vaccination site on ABeerOnBud.com before May 16.

The beermaker will then issue each person a $5 gift card, to cover the price of a single beer. However, Budweiser enthusiasts should be quick, as the offer is only open to the first 10,000 people who sign up.

The offer is open to everyone over the age of 21 in the US, excluding people in Texas, California and Alabama.

Budweiser is not the first brand to encourage vaccination through free gifts. Last month, Krispy Kreme announced that anyone who shows a valid coronavirus vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the US can receive a free iconic Original Glazed doughnut – anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021.

‘We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,’ Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer said in a statement.

