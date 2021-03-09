Burger King Reportedly Paid $65,000 For ‘Tone Deaf’ Ad Promoting $25,000 Scholarships

We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time.

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don’t want to leave the space open for that.