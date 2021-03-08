Burger King Slammed For Inappropriate International Women’s Day Tweet
Burger King has been slammed for an inappropriate International Women’s Day tweet, which riffed off the misogynist retort ‘Women belong in the kitchen’.
The tweet was followed with a tweet which clarified, ‘If they want to, of course’, going on to promote Burger King’s ‘mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry’ through its new scholarship programme.
Although it would appear the tweet hadn’t been intended as deliberately sexist, with the fast food chain stating that they wanted to help women move up in the industry, many have felt it to be a poor choice of tweet for a day which should be focused on celebrating women.
The three initial tweets read as follows:
Women belong in the kitchen.
If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD
We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!
Unfortunately, this message didn’t go down too well, with many Twitter users urging the company to reconsider the wording and take it down.
One person tweeted:
Social media guy I’m so sorry you thought this was a good idea to tweet man.
Another said:
The click bait nature of this Tweet is appalling. While you may be looking to promote that more women should make up a larger percentage in the culinary industry this horrifying dialogue is not the way to do it!
However, Burger King continued to defend the tweets, giving the following response to those urging the account to take the tweets down:
Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well?
We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.
Replying to another person who suggested the tweets belonged in the trash, Burger King replied:
What belongs in the trash is lack of female representation in our industry, that’s why we’ve created a scholarship to do something about it.
Giving yet another reply in the comments section, Burger King answered a woman who asked what the ‘thought process’ had been behind the tweet:
Our ‘thought process’ is that women are shockingly underrepresented in our industry, and we thought it was time we did something about it.
We’ve created a scholarship to give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day which celebrates the ‘social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women’, as per the IWD website, while calling for greater gender equality.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Food, Burger King, Now, Twitter, Women
CreditsBurger King/Twitter
Burger King/Twitter