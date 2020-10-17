Buzz Aldrin Once Punched A Conspiracy Theorist Who Said He Hadn't Been To The Moon Bart Sibrel/YouTube

Footage has resurfaced of Buzz Aldrin punching a conspiracy theorist who said he never went to the Moon.

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to set foot on the moon. ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’

It’s one of mankind’s most famous events, making the outer reaches of space seem a little closer. However, not everyone believes we managed to get people to the Moon, alleging that Stanley Kubrick directed the first two landings for NASA – unsurprisingly, the second man to walk on it has little time for such naysayers.

Twitter user Rob Harvey posted the 2002 clip, captioned, ‘Buzz Aldrin you gangster.’ Despite being 18 years old, it’s still racked up more than 1.4 million views, as well as nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 21,000 likes.

In the video, conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel takes Aldrin to task on the Moon landings outside a Beverly Hills hotel. The former astronaut had been ferried there on the belief he was going to be interviewed for a Japanese TV show – instead, he was ambushed by Sibrel.

He asks Aldrin, ‘Why don’t you swear on the Bible that you walked on the Moon?’ Aldrin constantly tells him to go away and leave him alone, but Sibrel keeps on going. ‘You’re a coward and a liar,’ he says, before Aldrin eventually punches him in the face.

Sibrel, who’s produced four films about the landings being a hoax, earlier told the St. Petersburg Times, ‘I was very surprised that he hit me. I thought it was very foolish of him to do it in front of two video cameras. He has a good punch. It was quick, too. I didn’t see it coming.’

In earlier reports, Aldrin’s lawyer Robert O’Brien said Sibrel had pushed him up against a wall. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office didn’t pursue charges against now-90-year-old, noting that he’d been provoked.

