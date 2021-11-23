Canadian Man Brilliantly Covers Accents And People Can’t Believe He’s Not British

@kevofinn/TikTok

A Canadian man has slayed a plethora of British and Irish accents, leaving followers in absolute awe and questioning where he’s really from.

The man’s response to a viral accent challenge on TikTok left his followers astounded, after he managed to nail a number of notoriously tricky regional accents.

I’m from Britain, but my ability to do any sort of accent other than my own is severely poor, so if you needed a tutorial as desperately as me, then you’re in for a treat.

Check it out:

Kevin Finn has not only sorted his Christmas tree, but also finessed multiple accents, delighting followers with his roleplay scenes of parents ‘putting up [their] xmas tree’.

From dads from Yorkshire, London and Liverpool, to a parent from Scotland and Irish mom, the Canadian who goes by @kevofinn on the platform gives a convincing and comedic performance.

Other videos on his account also boast renditions of his perfect accents, which puts any attempt I’ve ever made to absolute shame.

The post has since amassed more than 400,000 views, thousands of comments, with viewers commenting in absolute disbelief that Kevin is not actually British. One said: ‘How did you get the accents so bang on and then say Ireland’s in the UK.’

Another wrote:

Scouse accent needs a little more work but the actual lecky bill is spot on. Made me laugh this x

A third commented: ‘I refuse to believe you’re not British.’