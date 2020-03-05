Cape Town Waitress Shares ‘Humiliating’ Video Of Man Grabbing Her Bum To Call Him Out
A waitress from South Africa has shared a video of a male model grabbing her bum while she was working.
CCTV footage from the Cape Town restaurant shows Reyn Du Preez reaching out to touch Sarah Belgarion’s backside while she leans over to serve another customer. Sarah can then be seen confronting Du Preez about his actions.
She has since stated that he had continued to ‘insult and humiliate’ her, with his friends stepping in to stop him.
The footage quickly went viral after Sarah shared it via Instagram, with many people left shocked and appalled by Du Preez’s behaviour.
Writing in the caption, Sarah claimed the footage had broken her heart, and asked others to step in if they saw their mates acting in the same way:
So on Friday night I was at work (I am currently a waitress)… and I happened to be serving this man Reyn Du Preez and this happened. The video says it all, leaving me with little to add.
YOU ARE EXPOSED! And caught in the act!
It BREAKS my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again…feeling more like trash each time. Men of South Africa this is happens on regular basis…what are YOU going to do about it?
If you see your mate doing this CALL THEM OUT!, DON’T wait for them to get physical with women to call them out. Men of SOUTH AFRICA stop touching us inappropriately!
To Reyn Du Preez’s friends, I thank you for stopping your friend when he continued to insult and humiliate me after touching me inappropriately, I only hope that more can be done next time.
Du Preez has since apologised via Instagram Stories, claiming he is ‘ashamed’ of the way he had treated Sarah:
Dear Sarah and those affected by my behaviour, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincerest apologies for my actions the other night.
I am ashamed of how I acted and can only imagine how that made Sarah feel. It was a moment of bad character under the influence of alcohol and I truly did not mean to belittle her or make her feel violated. I am not here to make excuses, but to explain my actions and to public apologise [sic].
He then said he would look at the incident as a ‘life lesson’, and would take time to consider ‘what type of person I want to be in the future’, adding:
I hope that Sarah can find it in her heart to forgive me and realise that everyone makes mistakes. May this be an example to all who have watched this video that we should treat each other with respect.
German modelling agency Modelwerk have since dropped Du Preez in light of the footage, stating, ‘We have no tolerance for his unacceptable behaviour and condemn it in no uncertain terms.’
Local agency Boss Models SA has also terminated Du Preez’s contact, stating, ‘Boss Models unequivocally condemns the behaviour of Reyn du Preez as displayed in the video that has surfaced on social media.’
Sadly, Sarah’s story is far from uncommon, with those working in the bar and restaurant industry across the world left vulnerable to harassment and assault .
According to 2018 statistics from the Harvard Business Review, more sexual harassment claims in the US have been filed in the restaurant industry than any other sector, with as many as 90% of women and 70% of men having reportedly experienced some form of sexual harassment.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am – 2pm Saturdays.
Topics: Viral, Cape Town, Male Model, Reyn Du Preez, Sarah Belgarion, South Africa, Waitress
Creditssarah_belgarion/Instagram and 2 others
sarah_belgarion/Instagram
reyndupreez/Instagram
Harvard Business Review
Sexual Harassment Is Pervasive in the Restaurant Industry. Here’s What Needs to Change