Cassetteboy Releases Explicit Boris Johnson Song As #Boris4XmasNo1 Trends

Alamy/@Cassetteboy/Twiter

The parody video makers known as Cassetteboy have targeted Boris Johnson in an explicit remix about his handling of the country, particularly amid the pandemic.

Advert 10

The English comedy and electronic music duo have since hit back at the government and Johnson, with an explicit remix of a song about the UK’s Prime Minister ‘still being a c*nt’, commenting on his handling of the pandemic, rising inflation and also refugees.

Alamy

Joking they had a ‘rule not to swear by shortening the word ‘country” for 15 years, CassetteBoy stated that ‘@kuntandthegang and @BorisJohnson’ forced them to ‘break that rule’.

The duo tweeted:

Advert 10

Stream & download now to help us get the Christmas number one! Visit http://borisjohnson.info for details #BORIS4XMASNO1.

Cassetteboy’s remix is one of 10 different versions of the song, and the hashtag is now trending in the United Kingdom, having been used in over 200 tweets today.

The post has so far amassed over 2,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, with one user writing: ‘If we all just leave this running on Spotify in the background 24/7…’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

This. Is. Glorious!

A third commented: ‘Any chance of this going to Eurovision for Britain please?’

As of earlier today, Friday, December 17, The Kunts version of the song managed to creep into the iTunes Top 10, and Cassetteboy’s version rose to number 24.

Advert 10