Chef Who Makes 40-Inch Kebabs Is TikTok’s Highest Earner

While this data looks at net worth in general, many of these influencers became famous through TikTok – a career path that, I think, is becoming ever more popular. Brands and marketing professionals are beginning to realise that influencers are the way to go when it comes to advertising products to the masses, which obviously leads to some very lucrative partnerships.

Social media platforms really have taken a move away from beach selfies and cringey duck pouts. Nowadays, if you aren’t using your platforms to make an extra bit of cash on the side, you’re missing a trick. Whether you’re dancing, cooking, singing or just funny, there’s money to be made from it. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the next top earner.