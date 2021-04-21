Chet Hanks Hits On Lizzo After She Drunkenly Slides Into Chris Evans’ DMs

chethanks/Instagram/lizzo/TikTok

Chet Hanks has hit on Lizzo after she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans’ DMs.

Lizzo took to TikTok to share her quite relatable dilemma, having slipped Evans a flirty series of emojis: a wind-blowing emoji, an athlete and a basketball to signify that she was shooting her shot.

In the vid, a mortified looking Lizzo could be seen lip syncing along to audio from TikToker Tatayanna Mitchell, which says, ‘I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core, because damn papa, he a rare breed’.

Captioning the vid, Lizzo warned her followers, ‘Don’t drink and DM, kids. For legal porpoises this is a joke’.

The very next day, Evans responded in a very chill and down-to-earth way, appearing to make a reference to having accidentally released his nudes last year.

He said:

No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.

To Lizzo’s obvious delight, Evans had also chosen to follow her back on Instagram, the dream of many a Captain America fan.

Now Chet Hanks – son of beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks – has decided to shoot his own shot with Lizzo, taking to Instagram to let her know of his interest.

Hanks wrote:

@lizzobeeating if it don’t work out w captain America I’m here baby WBS BQS.

Unfortunately for Hanks, Lizzo has made her crush on the Knives Out star clear for some time, having jokingly proposed to Evans back in 2019 after he retweeted her clip of a kind dancing along to her track Juice.

She’s also a very independent person who appears to enjoy the single life, telling People magazine back in 2019:

I’m a very, very single b****. But even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.

PA Images

It’s unclear whether or not Evans is currently in a relationship, or indeed whether he’s currently open to the idea of one.

Lizzo has yet to respond to Hanks’ offer, and it’s unclear as of yet whether or not she’s interested in his advances. The saga continues…