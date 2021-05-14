Chilling Video Shows High School Students Learning About 9/11

90s00s/TikTok/PA Images

A chilling video has resurfaced which shows the initial reaction of a group of high school students learning of the events of 9/11 as they occurred.

The clip, simply entitled, ‘High School on 09/11/2001’, offers a devastating look back at what it was like to see the events unfold in real time from homes, offices and classrooms across the country.

Uploaded by the TikTok account @90s00s, the clip has been liked more than 1.6 million times, with many viewers able to recall where they themselves were when they heard the news.

You can watch the video yourself below:

The clip begins before any of the students are aware of the tragedy, completely unaware that this was anything other than an average school day in Virginia.

However, laughter and camaraderie quickly turned to complete shock as the news was broadcast to the class through the television.

The class can be seen watching the report in stunned silence as the newsreader relayed what had happened, explaining how that ‘at around 8:45 eastern time’, a plane had crashed into the Twin Towers.

It’s a story those watching in 2021 know all too well, one of the greatest tragedies in American history which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

PA

While watching the immediate reaction of the students, learning the news without many years of seeing that terrible footage repeated, many can remember all too well the fear that was felt across the US and beyond.

For many, they will have learned of the attack while sat at their desks at school, just like the students in the video. Although young, the severity of the situation would have still struck home.

One person commented:

I was in the fourth grade when it happened, but I can remember every detail. Even as children, we all knew it was bad.

Another said:

It’s the Pearl Harbour of my generation. A day I will never, ever forget. We sat and watched all day long on TV. We did nothing in school that day.

PA Images

Now adults in their thirties, it’s likely many of those in the video will also be to remember this harrowing day with complete clarity, remembering how an ordinary day descended into unimaginable loss and tragedy.