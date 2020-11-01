Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo To Honour Her Son After Pregnancy Loss

We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.