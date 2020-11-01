Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo To Honour Her Son After Pregnancy Loss
Chrissy Teigen has had a new tattoo to honour her son Jack following her recent devastating pregnancy loss.
In a photograph shared to her Instagram stories, the name ‘Jack’ can be seen inked on Chrissy’s wrist, not long after she opened up about her heart-breaking loss in an open letter.
Chrissy, 34, first spoke out about losing her baby on October 1, sharing candid photographs from the hospital. One picture shows a grief-stricken Chrissy crying while still in her hospital gown, while another shows her cradling her stillborn son, her husband John Legend close by her side.
The couple had announced they were expecting a third child in August, and later revealed Chrissy had been put on bedrest due to bleeding.
Chrissy was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and was eventually admitted to hospital after the bleeding worsened.
Tragically, doctors were unable to save Jack, and Chrissy was induced to give birth, knowing her son was not going to survive.
Writing on Instagram at the time, Chrissy said:
We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.
So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.
To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.
As per baby loss charity Tommy’s, one in four pregnancies will end in a miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth, with an approximate 5000 families experiencing Termination for Medical Reasons (TFMR).
Many of those who have suffered pregnancy loss have expressed gratitude towards Chrissy for being so open, her personal photographs helping to open up public conversations about a pain that is all too often left unspoken about.
Tommy’s has praised Chrissy for speaking so openly about her experience, stating:
The emotional impact this has is devastating and leaves parents with so many unanswered questions. It leaves them isolated in their grief, and right now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, this isolation can be made worse by physical distance from family and friends.
There is still silence and shame around baby loss. But if we can talk about it openly and honestly, not only can we help each other feel less alone, but we can also pave the way for greater awareness and more research to stop it happening.
In a personal essay published on Medium, Chrissy wrote:
I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so.
Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky.
Our thoughts are with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their family at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
