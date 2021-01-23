Cleaner Hit Hard During Pandemic Given Apartment By Those Living Where She Works AristonD/Reddit

A well-loved cleaner who was furloughed from her job during the pandemic has been gifted a two-year lease on a penthouse apartment by people living in the building where she works.

Rosa, a cleaner from New York City, got the biggest shock of her life when she discovered that the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment she had just toured would be her new home.

In a heartwarming video posted to Reddit, Rosa is seen taking the elevator up to the penthouse, which she thinks she is there to clean.

Viewers are told that Rosa has been struggling financially after losing her job to the pandemic and has been living with her sister. She has been a cleaner at the luxury high-rise building for 20 years.

AristonD/Reddit

‘Everyone loves her, so we decided to give back to the woman who gives so much to everyone. She has no idea she’s about to get the penthouse.’ the videomakers say.

Due to coronavirus, Rosa was furloughed, ‘however she still came to work every single day with a huge smile on her face’, they add.

‘Rosa thinks she’s here to clean it before a showing but really she’s getting the keys,’ viewers are told.

Upon seeing the apartment’s kitchen, Rosa says, ‘I hope they like to cook because this is perfect.’

They also take a tour of the huge terrace, where she suggests the owner could put up a telescope to look at the sky at night.

AristonD/Reddit

‘The people that live here have been telling me a lot about your contributions to this building and a lot of people here in this building are a big fan of you,’ the real estate agent tells her.

‘You’re kind of a celebrity here, you’re very well-loved, and I know it’s been a tough year for you and your family and there’s been a lot of financial hardships,’ he continues.

‘I have a contract here for a two-year lease on this unit that some of your fans knocked together. They’re taking care of it, all you have to do is sign and take the keys and this unit is yours for the next two years,’ he explains.

Rosa, who can hardly believe the kind gesture, immediately breaks down in tears.

Her new home, an impressive 2,500 square feet apartment, is also complete with a walk-in closet as well as two outdoor spaces.