Comedian’s Monologue On Male Accountability Resurfaces And Everyone Needs To Hear It
A comedian’s cautionary monologue on male accountability has resurfaced, and everybody needs to give the video a watch.
During the 2019 routine ‘X’, Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss admitted he had previously failed to act on worrying behaviour exhibited by a male friend. This friend then went on to rape one of Sloss’s female friends.
A harrowing clip from the routine where Sloss shares his experiences has gone viral this week, in light of the conversations being widely held following the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard.
In the clip, Sloss states that:
If every single woman who has experience of sexual assault was to go to the police, there are not enough police officers or courtrooms in the world to deal with the problem.
And that’s not even taking into consideration that the problem goes all the way to the very top. And that’s not my way of saying you shouldn’t go to the police. It’s just my way of letting you know how big this f*cking problem is.
Sloss then goes on to share the devastating statistic that ‘97% of rapists will not spend a single day in jail’, before going on to contemplate how society can fix this.
He continues:
The only thing I can think of is that it has to involve us, and by us I mean men.
Turning his attention to the men in the room, noting that women are already all too aware of this issue, Sloss opened up about his own personal experience of discovering a friend was in fact a rapist:
I knew this man for eight years and he f*cking did it. There are monsters amongst us and they look like us.
If you’re sick of the narrative that’s currently going on about men, feel free to change it, but you have to get involved.
Don’t make the same mistake I did for years, which was just sitting back and being like, ‘well, I’m not part of the problem, therefore I must be part of the solution’. ‘Cause that’s just not how this f*cking sh*it works.
Sloss continues to assert that he knows that ‘deep down most men are good’, but that knowing this simply isn’t enough:
But when one in ten men are sh*t and the other nine do nothing, they might as well not f*cking be there. Being good on the inside counts for absolutely f*ck all. You have to actively be good and get involved.
Sloss then goes on to urge men to prevent rapists, looking out for worrying signs in those around them:
Because if I’m being 100% honest with myself, were there signs in my friend’s behaviour over the years towards women that I ignored? The answer is yes.
And then he raped my friend. And that’s on me until the day I die. Talk to your f*cking boys. Get involved.
As per Rape Crisis, in the year to the end of March 2017, the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) estimates that 20% of women and 4% of men have experienced some sort of sexual assault since turning 16, adding up to the equivalent to 3.4 million female and 631,000 male survivors.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
