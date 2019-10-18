Company Selling Mini Jacuzzi Just For Your Testicles

Testicuzzi

There’s nothing better after a hard day at the office than soaking your bollocks in a bubbling Jacuzzi.

At least, that’s the view of Testicuzzi: a brand new, ground-breaking mini hot tub tailor-made for your two veg.

Don’t be fooled, this isn’t one of those daft stocking fillers – its website insists that it’s an ‘actual product’.

Check out the advert for the Testicuzzi below:

As per Testicuzzi, ‘this is not a gag gift, it is an actual product, but if you want to buy it for a friend we’ll let you call it a gag gift for men’.

The idea of a hot tub for your balls came about after a funny conversation between friends – however, rather than writing it off as another silly tangent between pals, they actually followed through.

Testicuzzi

The Testicuzzi website explains:

What started out as a funny conversation between friends a year ago, quickly turned into a conversation of ‘We Should Totally Do This!’ The Testicuzzi was conceived in a conversation about Dating, Drinking and Random Trends. As many of those [conversations] go, we decided to take what ultimately was funny conversation and turn it into reality.

Testicuzzi

In order to really nail the concept, the team created multiple variations of the Testicuzzi using 3D printers. While they were thoroughly examined to ensure product quality and proof of concept, ‘images of product testing will be left to the imagination’.

It’s the perfect solution for people whose testicles bear the brunt of their lifestyles: whether you’re a passionate cyclist, a keen sportsman, or perhaps even a horse-rider, the Testicuzzi is the hot tub for you.

Testicuzzi

The product’s official description reads:

The Testicuzzi is the perfect gift for the man that genuinely cares about his testicles hap-penis. One dunk of the boys into this fine testicle jacuzzi is sure to tickle your fancy and sooth your manliness. The Testicuzzi features an ultra-soft pre-cast silicone pillow to rest your largest member on, a deep reservoir to dunk the tea bag into, battery-powered bubbles and hours of pleasure.

It comes in a range of colours, including ‘beautiful Gloss Black’ and ‘Gloss White’. If you’re feeling flush, why not splash out on some gold?

Testicuzzi

You can purchase a 14K gold-plated Testicuzzi for only $10,000 – but you better be quick, as only 50 will be made.

The description for the gold Testicuzzi reads:

Plated in 14K gold this collectible masterpiece is sure to catch peoples attention. Not only does it make the perfect desk or office decoration, but it’s functional too! With only 50 of the gold-plated Testicuzzi’s available, You are sure to have the one piece of awesomeness, that no one else is sure to have.

The company is estimating a delivery date of December 10 – so if you’re still wondering what to get your pals, brothers or dads for Christmas, you can thank me later.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]