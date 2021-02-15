Con Artist Who Defrauded $200,000 Pivots To Vlogging Influencer To Tell Her Story
Con artist Anna Delvey, the ‘fake heiress’ who scammed her way into getting loans, has now pivoted to a new career following her recent release from prison.
Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to pose as a German heiress in possession of a $60 million trust fund, convincing various banks and other financial institutions that she was indeed a multi-millionaire, using deceit to enter elite social circles.
However, her lies soon caught up with her and, in April 2019, Delvey was found guilty of scamming more than $200,000 (£145,000) from banks and luxury hotels.
Now out on parole on good behaviour, Delvey, 29, is attempting to reclaim her own narrative from the media, reinventing herself as a vlogging influencer.
Speaking with Insider about her new vlog series Anna Delvey TV, Delvey said:
I’m just kind of filming everything I’m doing right now and I’m going to see what to do with it later. I just got out of prison, like two days ago. So it’s me like getting all this stuff from Sephora, me opening a bank account as soon as I get permission from my parole officer.
I’m going to see my parole officer Tuesday for the first time. Things like that. It’s a way to control what I want to tell.
So many people, I see, are trying to tell my narrative. I just decided to do something on my own.
Delvey also spoke with Insider about her forthcoming book, which will reportedly feature her ‘take on the criminal justice system and (her) jail experience’:
I feel like so much stuff that’s out there, it’s just focused on how cruel prisons are, or whatever. This was not my experience at all — maybe it’s because I’m female, I did not experience any abuse from the staff.
My point is basically going to be like the pointlessness of the whole thing. They just wasted everyone’s time and money.
Delvey’s story is currently turning into a Netflix limited series produced by Shonda Rhimes, with Julia Garner (Ozark) starring as Delvey.
Speaking with The Wall Street Journal in November, Garner – who visited Delvey while she was in prison – explained that she had to be careful not to be too critical of the person she was portraying:
You can’t dislike the person you’re playing for eight, nine months. That’s going to come across on the screen, and the performance isn’t going to be as good. She had her reasons why she did all the things she did.
As per Insider, Delvey is also now appealing her case, alleging that the majority of the funds she had been convicted of stealing had been intended for the Anna Delvey Foundation, a planned art and restaurant space.
