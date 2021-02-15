Con Artist Who Defrauded $200,000 Pivots To Vlogging Influencer To Tell Her Story

I’m just kind of filming everything I’m doing right now and I’m going to see what to do with it later. I just got out of prison, like two days ago. So it’s me like getting all this stuff from Sephora, me opening a bank account as soon as I get permission from my parole officer.

I’m going to see my parole officer Tuesday for the first time. Things like that. It’s a way to control what I want to tell.

So many people, I see, are trying to tell my narrative. I just decided to do something on my own.