Conservative MP Ridiculed After Asking For National Anthem To Be Played At The End Of Every Day
Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell has been ridiculed online after he called on the BBC to play the national anthem at the end of each day.
Rosindell made the suggestion during a House of Commons meeting today, January 6, when he asked ministers if they would support the idea of encouraging public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen.
The Tory MP suggested that the song be used to mark the end of each day this year, as the Queen will be celebrating her platinum jubilee.
Addressing the House of Commons, Rosindell described singing the national anthem as ‘something that provides stability and pride in our nation’, and said he knew ‘the minister would agree’.
He went on, ‘So in this year, the Queen’s platinum jubilee, will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem, and ensure the BBC restores it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?’
Chris Philp, MP for Croydon South, responded to Rosindell to say, ‘We fully support the singing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen and other institutions of patriotism including flying the Union Jack,’ while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries showed also support for Rosindell’s idea as she described it as a ‘fantastic question’.
However, it didn’t take long for some opposing opinions to emerge online.
Sharing a clip of Rosindell’s address on Twitter, writer Otto English wrote:
160,000 British people dead, 200,000 omicron cases a day – and the ruling party are concentrating their efforts on bringing back the national anthem on the BBC…
One sure fire way to turn people against patriotism is to shove it down their throats. We don’t have to sing that terrible dirge to celebrate this place, or even, if we are so minded – the Queen.
Another critic responded, ‘Wide spread poverty, soaring energy prices, NHS on verge of collapse re omicron variant, kids going hungry, disabled DNRs, inflation rising, food prices and petrol price rises. Here’s Tory MP Andrew Rosindell Down pointing backhand index wanting us to sing National anthem.’
Other internet users have mocked Rosindell’s comments by altering the ‘fantastic question’ Dorries claimed he asked, with one person joking, ‘Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell asks whether Mickey Mouse is a duck-sized mouse, or Donald Duck is a mouse-sized duck. “Fantastic question,” says Nadine Dorries.’
The national anthem is already played at the end of each day by the BBC on Radio 4.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, MP, national anthem, Now, Queen