Conservative YouTuber Under Fire For Comparison Of Madonna And Nancy Reagan

A Conservative YouTuber has been ridiculed for comparing Madonna and Nancy Reagan’s behaviour.

Reagan, former first lady to US President Ronald Reagan, passed away at the age of 94 in 2016. She spearheaded the US government’s ‘Just Say No’ initiative as part of its ‘war on drugs’ in the 1980s into the next decade, and has her own slew of controversies, including the Reagans’ handling of the AIDS epidemic. Madonna, one of the most influential pop stars ever, is currently 63 years old.

These are all just facts about two women who’ve operated in completely different worlds, and likely hold different political opinions. Some would say they’re incomparable. Yet, for some asinine reason, a content creator has tried to draw a line between them as a way to condemn the singer’s ‘trashy’ lifestyle.

Classically Abby has more than 97,000 followers on YouTube, with her channel described as ‘a commentary, opera, beauty, and lifestyle channel, all viewed from a classic perspective. Let’s be classic.’ She’s also Ben Shapiro’s sister.

In a recent tweet, she shared two images: one from Madonna’s Instagram, showing her lying on a bed with a heart emoji over her nipple; and one of the Reagan family. ‘This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?’ she wrote.

Firstly, Madonna’s photo was originally posted with a caption condemning censorship and ‘a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple… as if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised’.

Secondly, why should they even be compared in the first place? ‘Nothing says ‘classy’ like pitting women against each other and shaming women for appearing to age,’ one user wrote.

‘I choose the one who didn’t let thousands of people die from AIDS,’ another wrote, with many others citing an earlier report which alleged Reagan declined Rock Hudson’s pleas for help nine weeks before he passed away.

‘Double standard aside, @Madonna’s given millions to AIDS charities, to fighting poverty & hardship endured by Malawi’s orphans, to Bill Gates’s Philanthropy Partners to accelerate vaccine creation, production & distribution & groups like V Day, which fights violence toward women,’ Lesley Abravanel wrote.